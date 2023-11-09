October Visitation in Yellowstone was up by 26 percent

Yellowstone National Park hosted 299,127 recreation visits in October 2023. This is a 26% increase from October 2022 (236,567 recreational visits). It is also a 75% increase from October 2019* (171,339 recreational visits) when several short-term, weather-related road closures likely impacted visitation.

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 4,446,509 recreation visits, up 37% from 2022 (3,241,761 recreation visits), and up 12% from 2019 (3,979,154 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through October):

2023 – 4,446,509

2022 – 3,241,761 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened on June 22.)

2021 – 4,789,349

2020 – 3,753,531 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 3,979,154

2018 – 4,078,771

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website

Editor’s note: *We compare 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.