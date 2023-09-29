October sporting events in Fremont / Hot Springs County

After a long month of sports in September, the weather is starting to chill the sky and there are quite a few fun sporting events happening around Fremont County that fans and citizens can partake in no matter the weather. Below is a list of every sporting event happening within the boundaries of Fremont and Hot Springs County from Sunday, October 1 to Halloween day, Wednesday, October 31.

October 1 – 7:

Sunday, Oct. 1:

– Lander Strikers Soccer Tournament (Day 2)

– Fields 1-12 @ Lander Valley High School

– Fields 13-16 @ Popo Agie Park

– Fields 18 and 19 @ Lander Middle School

Tuesday, Oct. 3:

– Fort Washakie Lady Eagles @ Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball (4:30 pm)

Thursday, Oct. 5:

– Shoshoni Wranglers football vs Big Piney (4 pm)

– Wind River Cougars football vs Greybull (6 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)

– Riverton Lady Wolverines Triangular Swim Meet @ Riverton Aquatic Center (4 pm)

– CWC volleyball vs Northwest College (7 pm)

– Lander Valley Lady Tigers vs Thermopolis JV volleyball (5 pm)

Friday, Oct. 6:

– Thermopolis Bobcat football vs Lyman (5 pm) – Every Bobcat football game available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & on 101.7 KDNO

– CWC Soccer vs Gillette College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)

– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Green River (6 pm)

Saturday, Oct. 7:

– Shoshoni Lady Blue Volleyball tournament (vs Wright, Burns & Pine Bluffs)

– Lander Valley Lady Tigers swim and dive vs Jackson (11 am)

– Wind River Lady Cougars vs Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball (12 / 1 pm)

– CWC Soccer vs Casper College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)

– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Evanston (1 pm)

October 8 – 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

– Fort Washakie Lady Eagles vs Thermopolis Lady Bobcats volleyball (4 pm)

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

– CWC Soccer vs Northeastern Junior College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)

Thursday, Oct. 12:

– Regional Cross Country Meet @ Riverton – 1838 Rendezvous Site (2 pm)

– Shoshoni Lady Blue vs Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball (1 / 2 pm)

– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Rock Springs (6 pm)

– Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Lyman (5 / 6 pm)

Friday, Oct. 13:

– Five Rivers Cross Country Conference Meet @ Wyoming Indian High School

– Riverton Wolverines football vs Buffalo (6 pm) – Every RHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.9 KTAK

– Shoshoni Wranglers vs Wind River Cougars football (5 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)

– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs Big Piney (4 pm)

– Thermopolis Lady Bobcats volleyball vs Powell (TBD)

– CWC Volleyball vs Western Wyoming Community College (7 pm)

Saturday, Oct. 14:

– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs Kemmerer (10 am)

– Dubois Rams football vs H.E.M. (12 pm)

– Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Mountain View (1 / 2 pm)

– CWC Soccer vs Northwest College (1 pm)

– CWC Volleyball vs Casper College (2 pm)

October 15 – 21:

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

– Lander Valley Lady Tigers vs Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball (6 pm) – KEEPER OF THE GOLD MATCH (Will be aired LIVE on WyoToday’s YouTube page)

Thursday, Oct. 19:

– Wyoming Indian Chiefs football vs Shoshoni Wranglers’ JV (5 pm)

– Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs (4 / 5 pm)

Friday, Oct. 20:

– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs H.E.M. (4 pm)

– Shoshoni Lady Blue volleyball vs Greybull (4 / 5 pm)

– Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball vs Rocky Mountain (5 / 6 pm)

– Lander Valley Tigers football vs Douglas (6 pm) – Every LVHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.1 KFCW

– Riverton Wolverines football vs Worland (6 pm) – Every RHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.9 KTAK

Saturday, Oct. 21:

– Dubois Rams football vs Burlington (1 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)

– Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Burlington – Senior Night (4 / 5 pm)

– Thermopolis Lady Bobcat volleyball vs Glenrock – Senior Night (TBD)