October sporting events in Fremont / Hot Springs County

After a long month of sports in September, the weather is starting to chill the sky and there are quite a few fun sporting events happening around Fremont County that fans and citizens can partake in no matter the weather. Below is a list of every sporting event happening within the boundaries of Fremont and Hot Springs County from Sunday, October 1 to Halloween day, Wednesday, October 31.
October 1 – 7:
Sunday, Oct. 1:
– Lander Strikers Soccer Tournament (Day 2)
– Fields 1-12 @ Lander Valley High School
– Fields 13-16 @ Popo Agie Park
– Fields 18 and 19 @ Lander Middle School
Tuesday, Oct. 3:
– Fort Washakie Lady Eagles @ Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball (4:30 pm)
Thursday, Oct. 5:
– Shoshoni Wranglers football vs Big Piney (4 pm)
– Wind River Cougars football vs Greybull (6 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)
– Riverton Lady Wolverines Triangular Swim Meet @ Riverton Aquatic Center (4 pm)
– CWC volleyball vs Northwest College (7 pm)
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers vs Thermopolis JV volleyball (5 pm)
Friday, Oct. 6:
– Thermopolis Bobcat football vs Lyman (5 pm) – Every Bobcat football game available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & on 101.7 KDNO
– CWC Soccer vs Gillette College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)
– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Green River (6 pm)
Saturday, Oct. 7:
– Shoshoni Lady Blue Volleyball tournament (vs Wright, Burns & Pine Bluffs)
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers swim and dive vs Jackson (11 am)
– Wind River Lady Cougars vs Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball (12 / 1 pm)
– CWC Soccer vs Casper College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)
– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Evanston (1 pm)
October 8 – 14:
Tuesday, Oct. 10:
– Fort Washakie Lady Eagles vs Thermopolis Lady Bobcats volleyball (4 pm)
Wednesday, Oct. 11:
– CWC Soccer vs Northeastern Junior College (Lady Rustlers – 1 pm / Rustlers – 3:30 pm)
Thursday, Oct. 12:
– Regional Cross Country Meet @ Riverton – 1838 Rendezvous Site (2 pm)
– Shoshoni Lady Blue vs Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball (1 / 2 pm)
– Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Rock Springs (6 pm)
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Lyman (5 / 6 pm)
Friday, Oct. 13:
– Five Rivers Cross Country Conference Meet @ Wyoming Indian High School
– Riverton Wolverines football vs Buffalo (6 pm) – Every RHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.9 KTAK
– Shoshoni Wranglers vs Wind River Cougars football (5 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)
– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs Big Piney (4 pm)
– Thermopolis Lady Bobcats volleyball vs Powell (TBD)
– CWC Volleyball vs Western Wyoming Community College (7 pm)
Saturday, Oct. 14:
– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs Kemmerer (10 am)
– Dubois Rams football vs H.E.M. (12 pm)
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Mountain View (1 / 2 pm)
– CWC Soccer vs Northwest College (1 pm)
– CWC Volleyball vs Casper College (2 pm)
October 15 – 21:
Tuesday, Oct. 17:
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers vs Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball (6 pm) – KEEPER OF THE GOLD MATCH (Will be aired LIVE on WyoToday’s YouTube page)
Thursday, Oct. 19:
– Wyoming Indian Chiefs football vs Shoshoni Wranglers’ JV (5 pm)
– Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs (4 / 5 pm)
Friday, Oct. 20:
– Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs H.E.M. (4 pm)
– Shoshoni Lady Blue volleyball vs Greybull (4 / 5 pm)
– Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball vs Rocky Mountain (5 / 6 pm)
– Lander Valley Tigers football vs Douglas (6 pm) – Every LVHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.1 KFCW
– Riverton Wolverines football vs Worland (6 pm) – Every RHS football game is available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & aired live on 93.9 KTAK
Saturday, Oct. 21:
– Dubois Rams football vs Burlington (1 pm) – Fremont County Small School Game of the Week (available on WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW)
– Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Burlington – Senior Night (4 / 5 pm)
– Thermopolis Lady Bobcat volleyball vs Glenrock – Senior Night (TBD)
October 22 – 28:
Thursday, Oct. 26:
– Riverton Lady Wolverines’ Last Chance Swim Meet @ Riverton Aquatic Center (4 pm)
– Lander Valley Lady Tigers’ Last Chance Swim Meet @ Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center (4 pm)
Friday, Oct. 27:
– FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS BEGIN @ HIGHER RANKED SEED (TBD) – RHS, LVHS, Dubois, Wind River, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian games will be aired LIVE on WyoToday’s YouTube page
– 1A / 2A Regional Volleyball Tournament (Day 1) @ Riverton High School / Middle School (All Day)
– 3A West Regional Volleyball Tournament (Day 1) @ Lander Valley High School / Middle School (All Day)
Saturday, Oct. 28:
– CWC Volleyball vs Gillette College – Sophomore Night (2 pm)
– 1A / 2A Regional Volleyball Tournament (Day 2) @ Riverton High School / Middle School (All Day)
– 3A West Regional Volleyball Tournament (Day 2) @ Lander Valley High School / Middle School (All Day)