No-hitter nudges Honey Badgers on top of Little League Championships

LANDER – Just one night after the Little Leaguers of Lander played in the Majors Championship the celebrations continued as the Minors Championship took place on the same field. Much like the night before, the Athletics were in the final game of the year with a younger core of players under the coaching of Ty Francis and Tim Robeson.

The Athletics, more often known as the A’s, took on the Honey Badgers in the big game and once the first pitch was thrown it was obvious that the players on the mound were going to be the stars of the game. More specifically, the Honey Badgers’ Paxton Hopkin who struck out two of the first three A’s batters after a fly out to right field got the first batter out.

This came after Grayson Mowrey also got three outs in the first three batters, striking out one and getting a double play out of his teammates off the third batter.

The Honey Badgers smiled with their first-place medals after winning the Minors Championship (p/c Tom Massey)

After the first inning was when the Honey Badgers starting putting the bat on the ball, earning their first run off a triple and a steal of home while Mowrey ran towards home plate. So after going up 2-0 the Honey Badgers it was up to Hopkin to keep his hot streak going and help his teammates stay up on the A’s.

Hopkin started off with a walk but got back to the strikes quickly, striking out the next three batters, but an error on a throw to third base allowed the A’s to get back in the game, 2-1. Again, the A’s pitcher kept his cool and threw three straight strikeouts. Sadly, for the Athletics, Hopkin kept his no hitter alive in the bottom of the third by doing the same thing Mowrey had just done, striking out three straight, two of whom struck out looking.

As if Hopkin’s pitching wasn’t good enough, he then added to his game by getting a triple in the top of the fourth to help his Honey Badger team go up 3-1 before he crossed home plate himself after the next batter hit another triple. Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth and the A’s were up to bat looking at a 5-1 deficit they needed to brush off.

The no hitter continued through the first batter, walking Mowrey, but again Hopkin tossed another outstanding inning with three-straight strikeouts while allowing one run to cross the plate off an errored throw. Once Mowrey helped put up one more run for his A’s he got back up on the mound and, again, went strikeout, strikeout, strikeout. All his team had to do now was find a way to put up three runs and tie the game.

Lander’s Honey Badgers knew that though, and nobody knew it better than Hopkin on the mound. Hopkin threw just four pitches against the first batter, striking him out looking. The second A’s batter also saw four pitches, swinging and looking on three strikes for strikeout number two. Matthias Tonkowich was the final batter and Hopkin completed his no hitter by going one, two, three strikes in a row, winning the game and securing an amazing night for the ten year old.

Honey Badgers’ pitcher Paxton Hopkin was a key force to the team’s championship victory, tossing a no-hitter against the A’s (p/c Lander Baseball Facebook)

“He was just ready to play I suppose,” Coach Lance Hopkin, Paxton’s father, said. “We had three other pitchers we could’ve put in but he just came with it and kept throwing strikes … I would say it’s his best game of the season so far … he’s put a lot of time into pitching this year and it paid off.”

“I thought it was super cool,” Paxton said about his no-hitter after the game. “I just kind of went out there and it happened … I didn’t notice until after the game.”

After the victory the two teams shook hands and the pitchers were celebrated by all the parents and teammates. Hopkin ended up with the no hitter, striking out 14 of the 17 batters he faced (82%). On the other side, Mowrey had ten strikeouts in five innings, striking out half of the 20 batters he threw against with 51 of his 71 (71.8%) pitches ending up inside the strike zone.

“It was a fun game,” Coach Hopkin said about the night. “Just watching our boys progress over the season … they all came a long ways and they learned a lot about the game.”

Now both teams will be looking towards the All-Star series, coached by Coach Hopkin and a handful of other fathers, as well as the future of Majors’ Little League baseball for many of the players next year.

By: Shawn O’Brate