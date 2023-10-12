New Telephone Scam Reported Locally

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a new scam received by telephone. Several calls have been received by the FCSO from local residents reporting that unknown scammers are calling demanding payment for missing jury duty or risk being arrested.

“As with any type of solicitation over the telephone asking for money, in lieu of arrest, this is a scam,” said Sheriff Ryan Lee in a news release issued Wednesday. “County residents are asked to notify older family and friends of this current scam operation as they may be more vulnerable to fall victim.”