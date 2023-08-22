New Riverton Police Officer Sworn In; City gets Clean Audit

The Riverton City Council welcomed a new member of the police department at their last meeting August 15th, with the oath of office administered to Cassandra Barnes. Police Chief Eric Hurtado said Barnes comes with seven years of experience as a certified detention officer. He said the RPD now has 23 sworn officers, including three detectives and one shared position with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation. He said the patrol division is still down seven officers from being fully staffed.

In other action at the meeting: