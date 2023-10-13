New Riverton chamber leader takes the reins with entrepreneurial experience

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

The spirit of entrepreneurship has always been in her blood. She grew up part of her family’s business, and at the young age of 25 launched her own corporation – Twisted Magpie – and opened her first restaurant and taproom on Whidbey Island in Washington state. The Taproom at Bayview Corner quickly

became a popular community hub, and Tiffany Cortez soon opened another dining establishment in her home state.

Now, Cortez has taken the helm of the WYRiverton Chamber, and is eager to rejuvenate the organization and help Riverton’s businesses thrive. “I really just want to see the community grow,” she explained. The chamber is a great resource for local businesses and organizations to pool together and capitalize on all the opportunities available in Riverton, and Cortez said that’s one of the things that attracted her to her new role. “Being connected is important for businesses, ” she explained. “With the chamber, you have all these opportunities to make those connections. I’m excited to help businesses thrive and grow here.”

Cortez will draw from her own background as an entrepreneur to rally for local shops and organizations. Owning two restaurants and a hobby farm while raising a young family has given her lots of insight into the recipe for success, even when challenges arise. The Taproom at Bayview Corner, her first business, was wildly successful; she was able to repay a private community pool loan within her first year. She then opened The Cove in Coopville, a fine dining restaurant – with both businesses housed in historic buildings. But just as The Cove opened its doors, the pandemic hit and shuttered them. Cortez and her husband were nimble – they quickly shifted to delivering a scaled down menu through window service; they applied for grants and weathered the storm.

The experience was revealing, and frustrating. When they decided to sell both restaurants, they set their sites on finding a new place to call home. Wyoming fit the bill, because of the “feeling that we could still be Americans here, ” Cortez explained. “Being told we couldn’t operate our restaurants was devastating … Wyoming felt like a good, free place.” The taproom was a popular hub for families and community members to gather, and Cortez said being at the center of community life is a natural place for her. It’s what she hopes to build on at the chamber – making it a true, central spot for local businesses of all stripes to thrive.

In her first days on the job, Cortez is helping the chamber office reestablish itself back on Main Street, and she’s working to research all the different resources her office can help connect local businesses to, from health care to grant opportunities. She, along with a committed board of directors, are eager to invigorate the organization, which has been in transition mode in recent years.

If you’d like to get involved or learn more, contact the chamber office at 307-856- 4801 or visit https://wyriverton.com/.