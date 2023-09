Fall-like weather moves into the Cowboy State today. Temperatures will be near normal, with cooler temperatures across the west. Periodic showers develop throughout the day west of the Divide. While those elsewhere may see an isolated shower but remain mostly dry. Today’s high temperatures expected to reach into the low-to-mid 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 60s for Lander and the low 60s for Dubois and South Pass City.