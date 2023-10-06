National Fire Prevention Week Starts this Monday

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14. The theme this year is “cooking safety starts with you.” Cooking fires continue to be a contributor to home fires, especially with more people choosing to cook and entertain at home.

These fires are preventable and fire officials encourage you to keep the following things in mind:

• Keep an eye on what you’re cooking

• Never leave cooking unattended.

• Keep anything that can catch on fire – oven mitts, towels, curtains or food packaging –at least three feet from the stove

• Be alert; if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol do not use the stove or stove top.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department’s open house will be held on Wednesday, October 11, from 6-8 at station four, 404 South Broadway.

As you probably know, your Riverton Volunteer Fire Department is 100% volunteer and the firemen have had yet another busy year, responding to over 230 alarms since January 1. This is an increase of more than 70 calls compared to last year.

Your Riverton firemen spend countless hours saving lives and protecting property, and they also spend hundred of hours training, maintaining apparatus, and helping at community events. The 40 members of the Riverton Vounteer Fire Department do not receive any compensation for their dedication and service to the community.

During Fire Prevention Week, the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department asks for your support through monetary donations. If you are able, organizers ask that you support your local volunteers. The department is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and donations are used to fund the cost of monthly meetings, the yearly banquet, the summer picnic, and other projects that are not funded by tax dollars. Any contributions you can make would be greatly appreciated.

During Fire Prevention Week, take the time to plan for the safety of your family and discuss fire prevention objectives. Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are in proper working order and not expired, and change their batteries. Discuss escape routes from every room in the house, plan a safe meeting place outside, and practice a fire drill at home.