Nov 21, 1998 – Oct 29, 2023

A viewing and wake for Nathaniel Alan Little, 24, will begin at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 122 Sagebrush Dr. in the Beaver Creek Housing.

Mr. Little passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Billings, Montana.

Nathaniel was born on November 21, 1998 in Joliet, Illinois, son of Neil Alan and Merri Christina (Wiley) Little.

He attended St. Stephen’s Elementary School and Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California. While he considered the Wind River Reservation his home, he also spent time in California and Arizona.

Nathaniel worked as a cook and in construction. He was also a member of the drum group while in high school. He enjoyed spending time with his first nephew, Antonio “Baby Tonez” Harris, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Merri Killsree; brother, Nickolas Little; sister, Alia Jai Little; brother-in-law, Antonio Harris, Sr. and nephew, Antonio Harris, Jr.; favorite aunt-mom, Leanna Teran; grandmother, Jeanne Wiley; family dogs, Blue, Koah and Tawny.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Little; grandparents, Delia Bear Robe, Leo Little, Ralph Wiley, Ida Yellowhair, Delbert Seminole and Maxine Little.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com