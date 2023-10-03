Jun 5, 1962 – Oct 2, 2023

Murriel “Muriel” C’Hair, 61, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away in Gillette, Wyoming on Sunday, September 24, 2023. A wake and prayer service will be at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Great Plains Hall with burial at Tyler Cemetery.

Murriel Jolynn C’Hair was born on June 5, 1962 in Riverton, Wyoming to Louis C’Hair and Yvonne Amos. She lived in Riverton and Idaho through out her life. The last four months she spent with her son in Gillette, Wyoming.

While in Idaho, Muriel worked at the Potato Factory and in housekeeping at the Holiday Inn.

Muriel liked to spend time with her grandkids and family, playing bingo, going to the casino, cooking, shopping, and going to garage sales.

She is survived by her son, Frank (Crystal) SittingEagle; daughter, Nellie (Rueben) SittingEagle; brothers, Charles C’Hair, Julian C’Hair, Harold Amos, Shannon Amos, and Max Dice; sisters, Williamette C’Hair, Karen C’Hair, Mary Lee, Alvena Augustine, Peggy Loneman, and Anna Loneman; numerous grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and the families of C’Hair, Amos, Piper, YellowFox, Valdez, Brown, Augustine, Yellowman, Blacks, Norse, Ridgley, Groesback, and Aramjo.

She was preceded in death by parents, Yvonne Amos and Louis C’Hair; grandparents, Nellie Tyler (Amos) and Frank Amos; aunt, Nancy Dice; sister, Charlene Yellowfox; son, Trinity Bell; grandson, Blu Royal C’Hair; Jeremiah Behan, Thunder LittleThunder, Jr., Hazel SittingEagle, June Yellowman, Verna Loneman, Leonard Amos, Jesse Amos, Frank SittingEagle, Jr., Francis Sr. and ruth Amos, and Francis Amos, Jr.

