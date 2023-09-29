Mule Deer Subject of special Wyoming Wildlife Issue

The award-winning Wyoming Wildlife magazine is proud to announce a September special issue on mule deer. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s flagship publication educates readers on the challenges mule deer face and the department’s immense efforts to improve their overall numbers. The special issue is available for free through the Wyoming Wildlife e-edition. The special issue offers an account of collared deer as they journey throughout the state. Throughout the issue, readers will enjoy remarkable photos of this iconic species and gain a close look at the work of Game and Fish wildlife managers, researchers and partners to improve mule deer habitat, connectivity and overall health.