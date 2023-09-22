Much Cooler for Friday, Scattered Showers Possible with Heavy Rain across the North

Cooler temperatures spread across the Wyoming today, with lows tonight near or below freezing west of the Divide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day, with heavy rainfall expected across the north. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon in parts of Natrona and Johnson Counties. Winds increase during the day today with gusts of 20 to 40 mph this afternoon/evening. Today’s highs are expected to be in the mid-60s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low 60s for Lander and Jeffrey City and in the low 50s for Dubois and South Pass City.