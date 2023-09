A much drier and quieter day is in store today. Western mountains will have a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Other portions of the area will have mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The rest of the week will be warm and mostly dry. Today’s high temperatures are predicted in the low to mid 70s for Lander, Riverton, Jeffrey City, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, and in the low 60s for Dubois and South Pass City.