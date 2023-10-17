Monday’s RPD Report: Stolen Blank Check Cashed; Shoplifter with over $400 of goods caught, arrested; Smash and grab burglars caught

The Riverton Police report for Monday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 16

9:41 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A blank check was stolen from a business and a check was passed for payment up in Sheridan. The SPD was already notified. A report is pending.

10:17 a.m. 1100 East Park Ave. – The RPD Animal Control Officer prepared a citation to be served for a nuisance dog complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1200 West Main, Smith’s –

The Riverton Police report for Monday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 16

9:41 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A blank check was stolen from a business and a check was passed for payment up in Sheridan. The SPD was already notified. A report is pending.

10:17 a.m. 1100 East Park Ave. – The RPD Animal Control Officer prepared a citation to be served for a nuisance dog complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1200 West Main, Smith’s – Shoplifting – Officers located Charlene Monroe, 35, Riverton nearby and arrested her for shoplifting $351.76 worth of food items and $156.03 worth of cosmetics. She also had a Fremont County arrest warrant which was in regards to a prior theft.

11:02 a.m. 1100 block Eastview Dr. – A citation was prepared to be served on the owner of an aggressive Pit Bull which is frequently at large in the area.

11:29 a.m. 700 block North Federal – A shoplifter was confronted after alarms were set off when she attempted to leave the business. A report is pending.

12:00 300 North Broadway – Chezrae Manzanares, 36, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and later posed bail and was released.

1:20 p.m. 1000 Day Drive at Rose Lane – A door at a building at the Riverton Fire Department Drill Field was kicked in and items stolen. A report is pending.

3:34 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A parking lot fender bender was reported when a silver 2017 Toyota RAV 4 backed into a red GMS Sierra. A report is pending from the School Resource Officer.

5:59 p.m. 500 block Hursh St. – A report was called in of a man urinating in public and exposing himself. A report is pending.

7:11 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A welfare check was requested on an alleged 10 children living in a van who had not been to school recently. Police were unable to locate the van.

7:43 p.m. 1500 block East Monroe – The RPD assisted the Sheriff’s Office with a man allegedly being violent against others.

7:48 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Dawn Oldman, 39, Riverton was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a Fremont County warrant for which she was arrested.

7:55 p.m. 2300 block East Park at Diamond – Officers contacted Delmer Duran, 55, Arapahoe who was laying on the corner and when they were advised he had a Riverton Municipal warrant they arrested him.

9:51 p.m. 407 East Main – Burglars used a rock to smash the front window of Liberty Pawn and gained entry. Once inside they broke numerous glass display cases to get at the items inside with damage being estimated at $5,000. Responding officers, with the assistance of the FCSO and civilian witness’, recovered many stolen items of value which were found strewn about the area. They also located and arrested three individuals: Wesley Arthur, 21, Riverton, a 16-year-old Riverton boy and 14-year-old Riverton boy on charges of Conspiracy, Burglary, Larceny and Resisting/Interference. The Investigation continues.

October 17

4:17 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – A man sleeping by the postal lockers was awakened and moved along.