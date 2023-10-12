Monday was Special at Morton: Indigenous People’s Day & Bison

By Carl Cote, Staff Writer

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Morton, Wyo., hosted a unique celebration: The Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative Fundraiser. Organized by Jason and Patti Baldes, the stewards behind the Buffalo Initiative, this event aimed to further their mission by expanding their already impressive buffalo herd, which currently sits at 90 buffalo. The buffalo are an integral part of Native history and culture that have been erased from the land in the last 150 years.

Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative founders Patti and Jason Baldes posed for a photo near the gate on their ranch Monday evening in Morton. The pair began repopulating the Wind River Reservations Buffalo herd in 2016 when they got the first 10. Since 2016 the pair, with help from donations near and far, have upped the herd to 90, a number they hope to increase to 105 this winter.

The hope, fueled by the generosity of attendees and anyone who catches wind of their project, is to facilitate the transport of an additional 15 buffalo from Denver and Antelope Island in Salt Lake City come this winter. “Our goal is to restore the buffalo so we can feed our people and have them back on our land,” said Jason Baldes of his work.

Approximately 60 attendees, both local and from afar, gathered to support the cause. Among them was a group of students all of the way from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. Guests were treated to a full spread of charcuterie before joining the guided tour of the buffalo preserve. As the sun cast a golden hue peeking out from under the cloudy sky Jason led a caravan of cars and trucks filled with attendees down a picturesque dirt road that meanders through the valley in the rear of the preserve, which glowed of autumnal shades of yellow.

Buffalo grazed south of Highway 26 in Morton Monday evening atn the Wind River Buffalo Initiative Ranch.

Contrary to expectations, the herd was found closer to the ranch house, calmly grazing in an adjacent field. Led by Baldes, visitors approached on foot, carefully avoiding buffalo pies, to view the herd from a safe vantage point in the tall grass. The tranquil scene of the buffalo eating their dinner and the backdrop of the sun descending behind the Wind River Mountain Range was a sight to behold.

Local award-winning folk musician Christian Wallowing Bull played guitar and sang for the fund raiser audience behind the farm house Monday in Morton.

As daylight began to fade, attendees returned to the ranch house where they were entertained with music from local musicians Greg Scott, Christian Wallowing Bull, and Fiadh. To complement the music, a spread of pizza and homemade dishes including a buffalo potato stew were served to guests.

Jason Baldes spoke to the visitors at the fund raiser in Morton at the Wind River Buffalo Initiative Ranch Monday. Along with managing the Morton ranch, Baldes, who is Eastern Shoshone, is the Tribal Buffalo Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation as well as an adjunct professor at Central Wyoming College.

While the Wind River Buffalo Initiative focuses on bringing back the buffalo, its mission is just part of a more widely-scoped goal: rematriation of land. “Land rematriation is restoring keystone species and land ownership to tribes,” said Jason Baldes. “Much of what was brought here was patriarchal. The culture of buffalo has been matriarchal. Rematriation is giving back to Mother Earth, bringing back a holistic connection, and empowering the role of women.”

For those who are interested in learning more about or donating to the Wind River Buffalo Initiative please visit www.windriverbuffalo.org, where educational as well as contact information may be found.