Monday morning at the Fremont County Fair was a busy time. Kids were getting their lambs and goats washed and groomed, steers were in place, swine were squealing and vendors were opening with drinks and mini-donuts and breakfast burritos.

In the Grand Arena, the 4H Dog and Dog Agility Shows were underway. Tonight is the Wind River Rodeo Roundup’s Military Appreciation night at the PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Ernie Over