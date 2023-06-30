October 28, 1947 – June 23, 2023

A Celebration of life for Michael Thomas Carroll, 75, will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Reach Foundation. Mr. Carroll died on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Michael was born to Robert and Florence (Robertson) Carroll on October 28, 1947, in Sheridan, Wyoming. He joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

He and Shelly Dornblasor were married in Laramie, Wyoming in the late 90’s, December 22nd.

Mr. Carroll worked for Wyoming.com for 26 years; he loved programming. Michael loved caring for his yard. Michael and Michela truly loved each other unconditionally along with friends and family.

Survivors include his children, Tom King and Sandi King; granddaughter, Mandy; grandson-in-law, Shane Darnell and great grandchildren; Kathy Shain, BobbeeRay, JonD, Parker Phillips and Genaveve; grandmother by marriage, Betty Metcalf; grandson, Parker and girlfriend, Genny were close to Michael along with all the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Carroll; sister, Jean Carroll; brother, Pete Carroll; many aunts, uncles, and cousins that he loved dearly.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com