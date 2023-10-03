Feb. 13, 1965 – Sept. 28, 2023

Michael Lee Shannon Arnold, age 58, of Lander, WY entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 28, 2023. Shannon was born February 13, 1965, in Mobile, AL and was the son of Paul Demond Arnold Sr. and the late Ruth Elizabeth Arnold (Neely). He was the current pastor of Lander Valley Baptist Church in Lander, WY and also pastored several other churches throughout his 33 year ministry.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a Lance Corporal of the Platoon 1049 B Company. He was a member in good standing of the Friday-Truan Detachment 683 of Fremont County, WY Marine Corps League. He then earned his Bachelor of Science degree at University of Mobile. After graduating, he went on to study at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and was working towards his Master’s Degree at Andersonville Theological Seminary.

He touched many lives throughout his life. One of the many accomplishments he had throughout his ministry was being recognized by the Billy Graham Association for the number of baptisms for 3 consecutive years. God helped use, as he would say, “this short, red-headed boy from Alabama,” fulfill the great commission of Matthew 28:19-20 that says, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and I am with you always, even to the end of the age. Amen.”

As a true man of God, his greatest joy in life was to share the gospel of salvation through Christ to everyone he came in contact with. He adored his family and intentionally pursued the commitment of leaving a Godly legacy to them and through them.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years- Rachel Meadows Arnold, his sons- Caleb McKenzie Arnold, Joshua Bryant Arnold, his daughter- Hannah Elizabeth Arnold, his father- Paul Demond Arnold Sr., his brothers-Paul Demond Arnold Jr. (Marcie), James Bryant Arnold (Wendy), and George Wayne Arnold, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Elizabeth Arnold, and his heavenly child.

His celebration of life service will be Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11am at the Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, WY. Pastor Richard Sego, a longtime friend, of Kingsport, TN will be officiating.

Hudson’s Funeral Home is located at: 680 Mt Hope Dr, Lander, WY 82520