Death Notice

Funeral services for Michael Brian Standing Elk will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Friday Oldman Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with a wake to follow at Donita Standing Elk’s residence, #6 Thunder Lane in Ethete, Wyoming.

Michael passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

He was born on November 3, 1980, son of Henry Standing Elk, Sr. and Annette Marie SunRhodes in Riverton, Wyoming.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com