Memorial tournament takes in $10,000 for late Lander legends

LANDER – This past weekend marked the first of (hopefully) many Memorial Scholarship tournaments dedicated to the lives of two famous Lander golfers: Garry Hopkins and Joe McKethen. Hopkins, a longtime golfer at Lander Golf Course (LGC) and State Champion golfer for Lander Valley High School (LVHS) back in 1962, recently passed away in December while McKethen, the first LVHS golf coach, passed away at 95 in October.

Both men had left major marks on the Lander golf community, both with their play and their coaching but also with their large amounts of money raised to help local LVHS seniors afford to go to college. For years, Hopkins’ Scholarship Tournament was one of the most participated-in tournaments that LGC would have on their calendars but after some years without it there was a hole left in the summer.

Garry Hopkins was a high school state champion at LVHS, a member of the PGA and a golf pro as well as a person who gave up any time he had to help grow the game of golf in younger players

Joe McKethen is responsible for helping LVHS’s historic golf history as well as responsible for many of Lander’s best golfers and their knowledge of the game

Now, after both legends have passed on, the decision was made by the LGC and the two’s families to keep their memory alive with the first-ever Hopkins / McKethen Memorial Scholarship Tournament. With early donations, a large number of golfers signing up and extra money raised right before and during the tournament, $10,000 was added to the college scholarship fund.

Unfortunately, the first-ever tournament took place on one of the rainiest days of the year so far. Luckily, everybody that wanted to play golf stayed put and waited for the precipitation to pitter-patter away from the courses. Almost 100 people filled Rachel’s Bar and Grill and the LGC Pro Shop, all waiting to get back on the carts and finish their day of golf in honor of the two great Lander citizens.

As soon as the weather permitted, and the sun peeked through the gray clouds, there was a ceremony between the green on the third hole and the tee box on the fourth hole. That’s where a new tree will grow alongside a rock with a bronze plaque embedded into it.

In bronze-golden lettering the rock will forever read “Garry Hopkins … Brother-Husband-Father-Grandfather, Animal Lover-Golfer-Mentor-Friend to all rooted in Lander in life, golf and legacy” while the tree and another plaque yet to be made will be dedicated to McKethen.

“It was a huge success,” Don Dabich, a longtime golfer and friend to both men, said about the event.

Between the third and fourth hole, a memorial will forever live honoring Garry Hopkins and Joe McKethen with a plaque and tree (p/c Helen LaRose)

The LGC and both men’s families will now be looking toward next year where they will likely have a blueprint for success to build on, especially with the large amount of money they already raised this year. Now the plan is to continue raising money for memorial tournaments, starting this weekend with the annual Joe McGowan Memorial Tournament featuring artwork and hats specially designed by the late McGowan. If you’d like more information on that tournament you can call the LGC at 307-332-4653