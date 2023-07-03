Memorial Scholarship Tournament revival finally sets date

LANDER – The sport of golf can mean very much to many people all across the globe, but over the course of the last two decades there has been a special reason to fall in love with iit even more at the Lander Golf Course (LGC). That reason has been the Garry Hopkins Scholarship Tournament, a day of golf that has been helping countless Lander Valley High School (LVHS) students earn more money to help pay for their education.

For years Hopkins’ Tiger Scholarship Fund has been on a hiatus years prior to COVID-19, and more recently the passing of Hopkins himself, but in honor of the late PGA golfer and local golf coach the LGC has decided to bring it back. The revival was spawned from the passing of Hopkins, but also by the passing of his mentor and one of the greatest Lander Tiger coaches to pass through the halls of LVHS, Joe McKethen.

McKethen came to Lander back in 1957 and immediately fell in love with the nine-hole golf course at the top of the hill. He saw sand “greens” and rubber mats for tees, all not being taken care of properly, and he promptly began working with the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the course in a multitude of ways.

Joe McKethen

After that, McKethen started the LVHS golf team in 1962, bringing a high school basketball player in Hopkins to the course after years of mentoring him and even helping him obtain his first collection of golf clubs. Almost instantly, Hopkins became an individual state champion and McKethen brought the Tigers to a second-place finish in 1965, all while their friendship grew and grew.

Now that the two are gone their memories have been lingering above the Lander Golf Course, but not making the same kind of impact that they made during their heyday. Well that wouldn’t stand in the LGC Pro Shop which is why the two names are being combined in the revival of Hopkins’ legendary scholarship tournament.

Garry Hopkins

August 15th at Lander Golf Course will be a special day as the two are celebrated and honored at their favorite golf course, all while raising money left and right to help out local LVHS student athletes.

“We’ve already raised $800,” Don Dabich, a longtime golfer and friend of Hopkins. “And we only opened up the account yesterday.”

The account will likely surpass what Dabich or LGC Golf Pro Greg Stimpson are hoping for in their wildest dreams, and if so that extra money will be funneled into next year’s possible memorial scholarship tournament. Lander’s Hopkin / McKethen Memorial Scholarship Tournament will also feature a tree planting and memorial plaques of some kind that will be announced and shown off at the inaugural tournament.

Both McKethan and Hopkins’ lifelong goal of giving back through golf, although halted briefly by the pandemic, will continue for years to come and their memory on the golf course will no longer linger in the air but rather it will be shown off with pride.

If you or someone you know would like to donate to the Hopkins / McKethen Memorial Donation Account and help local students go to college, you can do so by calling or visiting Atlantic City Federal Credit Union (ACFCU) in both Lander or Riverton.

By: Shawn O’Brate