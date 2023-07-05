May Death in Yellowstone ruled self-inflicted

On the evening of Saturday, May 13, Yellowstone law enforcement officers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful. Officers observed a single vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside. They located a deceased female inside the car.

The male was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The deceased female has been identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, from Seffner, Florida. The Teton County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death is suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

The National Park Service greatly appreciates the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office and Teton County Coroner’s Office.