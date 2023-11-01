Maudie L. Kenney

Nov. 28, 1923 – Oct. 29, 2023

Maudie Kenney passed away October 29th at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, just 30 days short of her 100th birthday. Westward Heights has been her home for the past six years. “Miss Maudie” was well-loved by staff and residents and had a hobby of making greeting cards with stickers and she used the cards to thank the staff for the services they were providing.

Maudie Lake was born November 28th 1923 in Berkley, California to Richard and Dessa Lake. The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri and eventually to a farm near Savery, Wyoming where Maudie and her two sisters, Clara and Flora, and brother Ray, were raised.

In the early 1940’s, Maudie moved to Rawlins, Wyoming and went to work at the Rawlins National Bank. When interviewed by the bank president he asked her if she knew the alphabet because they were having trouble with contracts being mis-filed. Maudie said she did know the alphabet frontward and backward and promptly recited the alphabet backwards, a skill she taught herself at age 6. She was hired on the spot, thus starting her lifelong career in banking. She worked at the Wyoming National Bank in Casper and the First National Bank and Lander State Bank in Lander. She was the first female bank cashier in Wyoming when appointed to that position at Central Bank and Trust.

In 1946 Maudie met her husband, Joe C. Kenney, at a dance in Rawlins and they were married October 6 and moved to Encampment where Joe worked on the family ranch. They then moved to Casper, where their three children, Joe, Linda, and Dale were born. In 1961 the family moved to Lander where Joe managed Fremont County Title Company.

Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, her brother and sisters, and daughter Linda Dowie and two grandchildren. She is survived by sons Joe and wife Andrea, and Dale, and Son-in-law Ed Dowie, of Lander, grandchildren Kelly and husband George James, of Cheyenne, Kenny Moon and wife Nicole, of Lander, Dessa and Husband Kevin Lewis, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Abe and Dee Kenney, of Lander, and Ben and Alecia Kenney of Interlochen, Michigan, Sean and wife Stephanie Dowie and Michael and wife Monika Dowie of Florida, plus seventeen great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.

Maudie was a 50-year member of Chapters Q and BB of PEO, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a member of The Gideon Society, and hosted many bible studies in her home and at Westward Heights. She was also a member of Boerner’s Garden, and the Red Hat Ladies. Joe and Maudie hosted numerous church leaders and missionaries at their home through the years. For the past six years Maudie was president of the Residents Association at Westward Heights Care Center.

Funeral services will be Saturday November 4th at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 9th and Fremont Streets with the Reverends Scott McNaughten and Kelly Dehnert officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chapter BB of PEO for women’s scholarships, or to Westward Heights Care Center in care of Hudson’s Funeral Home 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.