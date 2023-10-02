Aug 8, 1988 – Sep 25, 2023

Matthew Dewaine Lappegaard, age 35, passed away unexpectedly Monday September 25, 2023 in Riverton, WY.

Matthew was born August 8th 1988 in St. Cloud, MN. Son of Dale and Jody (Wiseth) Lappegaard. He grew up and attended school in Sauk Rapids, MN graduating in 2007. After graduating high school he moved to Fargo, ND where he briefly attended culinary school at Moorhead Technical College. He made his home there until 2019 when he moved to Riverton, WY. He worked at various restaurants including The Riverboat Depot in Sartell, MN, Santa Lucia and Seasons at Rose Creek in Fargo and most recently The Rusty Truck in Riverton, Wyoming.

Matthew was known to love music, especially enjoying going to concerts with his family and friends. Video games were his passion having played almost every game offered on the Playstation as a very avid gamer. He enjoyed listening to and reading Jordan Peterson, and recently was able to attend a live show. Having read every book and watching every movie, you could easily call him an expert in all things Star Wars. Some of his family’s favorite Matt quotes include: “That was a Wookie mistake,” “Hey buddy, nice stance,” “What the hell is a Casserole?” and “Super Jacked Hobos.” Don’t give him whiskey or wine, a PBR is fine. Everyone loved him for his witty, sarcastic attitude, quirky laugh, and ability to turn any situation into a room full of laughter. Although… he did NOT bless the rains down in Africa.

Matthew is survived by his Mother, Jody; Siblings, Alison (Mason) Mannie and Roger (Julie) Lappegaard; Nephews, Tyler and Cameron Lappegaard; niece, Breanna Kuechle; Aunt, Sandy and Uncle, Bud; Cousins, Whitney and Elaina Fontes; Dear friends, Zach, Tom, Andrea, and Adam, his work family and many others that were blessed to be in Matt’s life, including his beloved cat Spock.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Dale; grandparents, Lloyd “Lars” and Elaine Wiseth, DeWein and Alice Lappegaard.

The pain you hid overtook you like the darkness overtakes the sun, but I comfort myself in knowing that even on the darkest nights, stars still shine.

Sleep lightly, Bounty Hunter, May the Force be with you.

Out of the darkness: suicide prevention dial 988