Aug 19, 1934 – Oct 13, 2023

Our precious mother, Mary Greenhalgh, sadly passed on October 13, 2023

at the age of 89 years old after a lengthy fight with Alzheimer Disease.

She was a wonderful mother of 7 children who was always there when they needed her.

She was also there for many of our childhood friends and was known as

“Mother Green” to most of them.

She had many friends and was a much loved member of the community of

Riverton Wyoming, as well as the Riverton Senior Center and Red Hat Society.

Mary had a contagious laugh, was a nurturer and compassionate to the needs of others

even when she didn’t have much for herself. She dealt with many hard times and heartaches

but always persevered with grace and humility.

Mary was born on August 19, 1934 in Moody Idaho.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Molly Weimer and

by 9 siblings: Edwin, Dan, Johnny, Ben, Donella, Elma, Bill, Martha and Jerry.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Emrys Greenhalgh in 2012 and

2 grandchildren, Justin Greenhalgh & Tessa Fabrizius.

Mary is survived by two sisters, Shirley Greenhalgh and Irene Winter.

She is also survived by her 7 children: Judy (Doug-deceased) Raines, Greg (Joy) Greenhalgh, Perry

(Chris Updike) Greenhalgh, Pamela (Doug) Fabrizius, Cynthia (Ed) Murray, Mary Ann Upton, and

Angela Greenhalgh (Todd Gatseos). She is survived by 12 Grandchildren,

Ryan Raines, Matthew Raines, Jennifer Chattin, Angel Ehlert, Jacob Greenhalgh, Mandi Reynolds,

Nycole Courtney, Sidney Roland, Gabbi Sue Roland, Blake Upton, Kylie Montoya, and Joseph Upton.

Mary is also survived by 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson.

Please join Mary’s family in her honor.

Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Friday 11/3/23, from 5pm – 7pm.

Funeral Services will be at Davis Funeral Home, Saturday 11/4/23, at 2:00pm.

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son,

That whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

John 3:16