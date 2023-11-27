Dec 24, 1927 – Nov 18, 2023

A Rosary for Manuel Lee Ortega, 95, will be recited at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Mr. Ortega passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family.

Manuel was born on December 24, 1927, son of Frank and Clara (Trujillo) Ortega in Springer, New Mexico. He was baptized into the Catholic faith.

On January 2, 1954, Manuel married Flora Trujillo in Mora, New Mexico.

Mr. Ortega worked at the Uranium Mines and was also a supervisor and heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and boating.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Flora Ortega of Riverton, WY; son, Ed Ortega of Riverton, WY; Ruby (Ronnie) Gallegos of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Penny Ortega of Riverton, WY and Ida Trujillo of Greely, CO; 5 sisters; 3 brothers; grandchildren, Donovan Ortega, Brett Dylla, Chelsy Green, Marinna Ortega, Dominique Ortega and Murice Lynn; great grandchildren, Taydon Green, Axton Dylla and Serenity Ortega.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Ortega; brother, Gilbert Ortega; sons, Rudy Trujillo, Eddie Ortega and Dale Ortega; granddaughter, Rianna Gallegos.

