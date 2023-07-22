A Celebration of Life for Mandi Marie Tutton, 41, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Sunset Park in Riverton, Wyoming. She passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2023 at her home.

Mandi was born on May 25, 1982 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Michelle Trask. She grew up mainly in Riverton although she did spend a couple years in Chadron, Nebraska. She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 2000. She went to college at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming and studied Criminal Justice. Although she did not get her degree, she did end up working as a Corrections Officer at the Wyoming State Prison in Rawlins, Wyoming for several years. She then worked at the Wyoming Resource Center for a couple years. She enjoyed volunteering at the local hospice.

Mandi had two children, Dalen Tutton born in 2003 and Makynna Tutton born in 2005.

Mandi enjoyed music, true crime books and documentaries, doing word search puzzles, and being outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

She is survived by her children, Dalen Tutton and Makynna Tutton; mother, Michelle Trask, sisters, Stephanie (Bridger Lawson) Peterson, Tonya (James) Sherlock, and Misti Bayless; aunts, Kim Snyder and Brenda Trask; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sally Long and Lester Trask; and aunts, Tracy Trask and Diane Short-Meek.

