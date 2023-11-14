Man Who Fell in Shower Discovered Five Days Later

A Riverton Police Officer responding to a welfare check on the 900 block of West Fremont Street Monday at 8:50 a.m. found a 77-year-old man who had fallen in the tub during a shower and could not get up. He had been in the tub for five days with only the water from the tub faucet to sustain him, according to the RPD report. He was alert and responsive. Emergency Medical Services was called, and the man was taken for treatment at the hospital. A neighbor had called police after noticing the man’s garage door had been open all weekend and that he hadn’t seen the man in several days.