Man who escaped from Casper’s Re-entry Center Sentenced back to Prison

Michael Lee SunRhodes, age 35, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to a prison term for escape from federal custody. According to court documents, on Mar. 16, SunRhodes did not return to the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC) from an approved work pass. SunRhodes was in the CRC serving part of a 46-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. SunRhodes was indicted on the escape charge and arrested in May, and he pled guilty in August. SunRhodes,

who has been in jail since May, will remain in federal custody until Jan. 4, 2024 at which time a new sentenced may be ordered