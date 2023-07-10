Man Tried to Enter Shoshoni Town Hall with Firearm

On Thursday, July 6, 2023 at approximately 1400 hours a male subject entered Shoshoni Town Hall and contacted office staff. During the interaction he was reported to be in distress and behaving erratically. At approximately 1500 hours the male subject returned carrying a firearm, which was dropped as he entered Town Hall. Multiple Shoshoni Police Department Officers were inside the building at the time. The firearm was recovered outside the rear entrance and the subject was taken into custody without incident.