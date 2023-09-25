Man Stabbed on Bike Path; Suspect at Large

A woman is in jail and a man was life flighted to Casper after a stabbing in Riverton this past Wednesday. Police are still searching for the suspect who stabbed the victim.

A 38-year-old Hudson woman went to the Riverton police station at 3:12 a.m. to report that her 30-year-old boy friend had been stabbed and was laying on the bike path behind the Family Dollar off of East Pershing. Responding officers found the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed twice- once in his right side and another to his chest. Police rendered first aid until EMS arrived, and noted that he also had a lump on the right side of his head behind his ear.

The girlfriend, Jennifer Shakespeare, initially told police that she and the victim had been fighting earlier, and that she struck him in the head with a cue ball which she had inside a sock and had carried on her person. She said she didn’t know who had stabbed him. Police arrested Shakespeare on charges of domestic battery for the cue ball assault, and are investigating the stabbing.