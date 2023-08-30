Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Gannett Peak is the highest mountain peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Straddling the Continental Divide along the boundary between Fremont and Sublette counties, it has the second greatest topographic prominence in the state (7076') after Cloud Peak (7077'), and is the highest ground for 290.36 miles (467.29 kilometers) in any direction. Wikipedia image

Man Killed on Gannett Peak Fall; GTNP Rangers and TipTop Assisted Search and Rescue Efforts