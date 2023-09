A Lander man was arrested after he allegedly chased and grabbed a 4-year-old child in Riverton Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 300 block of North Federal at 2:13 p.m. after a mother reported a man had chased her toddle and grabbed him. She described the suspect as wearing a black shirt and brown pants. After grabbing the child, the man let him go, according to the RPD. Officers located 32-year-old Dareck Girten of Lander and took him into custody on charges of unlawful contact.