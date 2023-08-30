Man Assaulted after coming to the aid of Woman who was attacked, Sawed-Off Shotgun found

Riverton Police responded to the 400 block of North Federal at 7:37 p.m. on the report of someone screaming. A RPD report indicated a 17-year-old male saw an individual assaulting a female subject and went to her aid. He was then assaulted in turn. At one point one of the suspects had told another one to “Get the Gun”

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to four individuals who were sitting in a nearby truck. After the four were removed from the truck officers recovered a loaded 20 gauge shotgun that had the barrel and stock cut short in violation of Federal law.

After an on scene investigation, Patrick Miller, 24, Arapahoe and Antonio Miller, 22, also from Arapahoe were both cited for Battery and Thaddeus Kornder, 51, Riverton was arrested on two Fremont county warrants.

The investigation continues in regards to the illegal sawed off shotgun.