Man Arrested Monday Sharing Marijuana Pipe with Minors

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado issued the following News Release Wednesday afternoon:

On Monday evening, Riverton police responded to City Park regarding a man possibly using drugs. Officers located 49 year-old Christian Heap of Utah in the park. According to a witness, Heap was passing around a pipe to minors in the park. Officers located a pipe on Heap and it contained marijuana. Officers arrested Heap for Possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Anyone who may have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Sergeant Fyler at the Riverton Police Department at (307) 856-4891.