LVHS Swimming & Diving Team Starts Season with Strong First Weekend Performances

Swimming and Diving Season kicked off in Lander with two large meets at Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center last weekend. Lander hosted four other teams at the Lander Relays on Friday and eight teams at the Bruce Gresly Pentathlon on Saturday. Lander came out on top on Friday with 343 points, followed by Worland with 285 points, and Riverton in third with 235. On Saturday Lander placed four swimmers in the top ten overall standing at the pentathlon. Lander’s team is coached by Head Coach Erik DeClue, assisted by Diving Coach Faith Hamilton, and Assistant Coach Greg Anderson (below).

Katy and Greg Anderson watched a race from the side of the pool at Bruce Gresley Saturday in Lander. (p/c Carl Cote)

The Lander Relays were a fun way to kick off the season with non-standard events such as the 200 yard butterfly relay, a 500 yard freestyle relay, and a 400 yard medley relay where each swimmer swam a 100 yard medley. You may not see those events again this season, but it was an entertaining way to start things out and ease new swimmers into competition. Top-three finishers for Lander in individual events included: Daegan Reinhardt (1st in 200 yard freestyle and 1st in 100 yard backstroke), Josey Johnson (2nd in 200 yard freestyle), Lara Robertson (1st in 50 yard freestyle), Ruby Johnson (3rd in 50 yard freestyle), Emily Plaisted (2nd in 100 yard freestyle and 1st in 100 yard breaststroke), Arianna Applegate (2nd in 100 yard backstroke), and Chayse Denton (3rd in 100 yard breaststroke). Lander also won three relays: the 400 yard medley relay (Lara Robertson, Chayse Denton, Katy Anderson, Emilia Hou-Carlton), the 200 yard butterfly relay (Katy Anderson, Sierra Selley, Chayse Denton, Emilia Hou-Carlton), and the 500 yard freestyle relay (Liv Ooten, Ruby Johnson, Daegan Reinhardt, and Josey Johnson).

Saturday’s Pentathlon featured more than 100 athletes. Divers completing 11 dives were eligible for scoring. Swimmers who swam all 5 swimming events had their times in each event combined for a total used to determine overall individual placing. Top overall finishers for Lander were Katy Anderson (2nd), Emily Anderson (4th), Lara Robertson (6th), and Daegan Reinhardt (8th). Top-three placers in individual events included: Katy Anderson (2nd in 100 yard butterfly and 1st in 100 yard backstroke), Josey Johnson (3rd in 50 yard freestyle), Emily Anderson (2nd in 100 yard breaststroke), and Lara Robertson (100 yard freestyle).

Ruby Johnson took a breath during the 100 yard breaststroke in Lander Saturday. (p/c Carl Cote)

Head Coach Erik DeClue had this to say about the performances. “They swam really well for the first weekend of competition. We had some really good swims which is an awesome way to start the season!” Coach Anderson agreed and said he was really impressed with the newer swimmers and “how much they had improved in such a short time.”

By the end of the weekend, Lander had eight athletes swim state-qualifying times. These were seniors Josey Johnson and Emily Anderson, Juniors Lara Robertson and Emma Jones, Sophomores Daegan Reinhardt and Katy Anderson, and Freshmen Emily Plaisted and Chayse Denton. They have earned the right to wear the green parkas at meets for the rest of the season. Many of their teammates will be joining them in green soon!

The Lander team is in action again next Friday in Green River or Cody. Their next home meet will be Friday September 8th in a dual meet against Green River.

BY: Tamara Anderson