LVFD to Host Fire Prevention Week Activities and an Open House

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for Fire Prevention Week to host an open house on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM. This year’s fire prevention theme is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe. According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

Eric Siwik, LVFD Chief, expressed his excitement around this week’s events, saying, “Our department will be visiting daycares, preschools and grade schools throughout the week to help educate the community on fire safety. Our week culminates with our open house on Thursday at the fire station from 6:00-8:00 PM. There will be several agencies at the open house to help explain safety tips from their respective fields.”

Some of the many agencies that will be participating include Bureau of Land Management, Guardian Life Flight, Classic Air Medical, Fremont County Emergency Management Association, Public Health, Injury Prevention, Lander Police Department, Rocky Mountain Power, Fremont County Fire, Lander Rural Fire, and Wyoming Rails and Trails.

Highlights of the open house will include a side-by-side live fire burn demonstration showcasing the difference between a home fire with and without a fire sprinkler system. Guardian Life Flight will be landing a helicopter in the parking lot of the fire station and attendees will have the opportunity to talk to flight personnel and see the helicopter up close.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about fire prevention, safety, and attend the open house.. Individuals interested in becoming a part of the fire department should also plan to attend.