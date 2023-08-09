LPD: Food Stolen in Home Break-in; Vandalisms reported

The Lander Police Report
All suspects are considered not guilty unless convicted in a court of law
August 8
7:54 a.m. 400 block Washington Street – A house was broken into and food stolen. Unknown suspects. A report was made.
8:03 a.m. 225 Grand View Dr. – A rock was thrown through a front bay window. A vandalism report was completed.
11:12 a.m. 900 block Hobson – A window was broken out of a home. A report was made.
2:18 p.m. Highway 28, Lander area – Under Investigation is a controlled substance issue.
August 9
2:58 a.m. 700 South 8th Street at Cascade – A complaint was phoned in about a barking and howling dog out in the rain. Owners of the dog were contacted and issued a warning.