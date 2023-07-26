LPD Blotter: Rock Stealer Reported; Kids cited for Violating Curfew

Lander Police Department

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

July 25

12:36 p.m. Highway 789, Popo Agie One Stop – Eugene Ridgley, 62, Ethete arrested for Public Intoxication

12:45 p.m. 1165 Main Street, Safeway – A man was stealing larger rocks from the front of the store’s parking lot. Police were unable to locate.

8:42 p.m. 500 block Parks Avenue – A hit and run crash was called in. A report was completed. No other information provided.

July 26

1:54 a.m. North 5th at Amoretti St. – A 12-year-old female of Lander and two 14-year-old males of Lander were warned for being outside after curfew.

2:17 a.m. 200 Main Street, North Alley – Two 14-year-old males of Lander previously warned about being out after curfew were cited and released to their parents.

2:23 a.m. 500 block Wood Street – A 14-year-old male runaway was located after he was spotted in a resident’s back yard inside an old truck.