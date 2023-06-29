Loop Road Now Open for Independence Day Holiday Weekend

Following a very wet spring, the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has opened the entire length of the Loop Road, NFSR 300, west of Lander.

“I am very glad that the snow melt has allowed us to open the Loop Road ahead of the holiday weekend,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “As many areas are still very wet following the spring rains, we are asking the public to adhere to signs posted along the Loop Road that will limit the areas where you may be able to turn your vehicle around.”

Also known as Louis Lake Road, this road is a popular destination for many during the summer months. Signs will be posted along the road asking motorists to not go off road into any open meadows as they remain wet. Following the posted signs will help mitigate any potential resource damage while allowing the public access to the Loop Road.

If you have any questions about the Loop Road, please contact the Washakie District Officer in Lander at 307-332-5460.