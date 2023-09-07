Long Time City Employee Retired; Oath administered to new RPD Officer; Poo Ordinance Approved

The Riverton City Council Tuesday honored a 40-year-long employee on the occasion of his retirement. Jeff Smith served in a variety of positions within the City, but most of his time was with the Sanitation Department. Public Works Director Brian spoke highly of Smith’s service to the city and presented him with a gift card as a thank you. Smith then went around the dias and shook hands with the Administrative Staff and Council Members.

Police Chief Eric Hurtado then introduced Bartley Schwegler as a new officer at the RPD. Hurtado said Schwegler came with some seven years experience in corrections. Mayor Tim Hancock administered the oath of office and then Hurtado pinned the RPD badge on Schwegler’s uniform. He, as well, made the rounds to shake hands.

In opening the meeting, Hancock said the previously announced pay increases for Riverton Police would go into effect this week. He also noted that the city’s new Human Resource Software program is in place, and he acknowledged Financial Services Director Mia Harris for the clean audit delivered to the city last month. Noting that city staff put in a lot of work that is outside of the public’s eye, he asked residents “please try to be kind when your associate with them.”

In other business:

• A public hearing was held with no public comment on Ordinance No. 23-011, Waste/Defecation. The ordinance combines the city’s current prohibition on urinating in public with a similar ban on going #2 on public property. The ordinance was approved on first reading. The only debate on the subject was about the punishment for anyone convicted of violating the ordinance, which comes with a maximum $750 fine. Councilor Mike Bailey said the problem with a monetary fine is the people who are most likely to be convicted don’t have money and already owe the municipal court. “What are you going to do to someone sleeping under a bridge with just the clothes on their back? he asked. “We need to make people follow the rules but there is nothing we an do for them. It cost us money to put them in jail.”

The other question that arose is how to enforce the ordinance if an officer does not witness the act. “You don’t have to see them do it to know that they’ve done it,” Hancock said. “It’s called circumstantial evidence. If they went behind a bush and no one saw them do it, and they come out and there’s a pile, well…” The council consensus was to review the matter again at second reading.

• Jeffrey A. Gee, a civil engineer at James Gores and Associates, was appointed to the Planning Commission without opposition to fill a vacancy.

• The city’s Snow Removal Policy was approved. It was updated with community input received earlier this summer.

• A new police vehicle purchase was awarded to Fremont Chevrolet/GMC with a low bid of $51,693 for a 2024 Chevy Tahoe. The cost to outfit the pursuit rated chassis with the police package will bring the total cost to $68,200. The city had budgeted for the cost.

• The transfer of a retail liquor license on West Main was approved from the Starting Gate, LLC to Horse Racing, Inc. The business is now known as The Derby.

• A Memorandum of Understanding with the Lower Wind River Conservation District was approved for the installation of “gutter bins” at 19 locations throughout the city. The bins would capture sediments and trash from the street gutters to keep them from ending up in the Wind River. The Conservation District will pay the $29,000 cost.

• A replat of the Woodridge Estates Lots 16 and 17 was approved.

• Also approved was Resolution #1477, which is an application to a Department of Justice Grant Program for equipment and repairs of the RPD Dispatch Consoles.

In council member reports and comments:

• Council Member Kyle Larson reported on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District meeting that the Lander transfer station is about 25 percent complete and that the one in Dubois is about 60 percent completed. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s agree with the District was extende for one year but the Northern Arapaho Tribe had not yet responded. He noted that to take a tire to the landfills will now cost $8/tire.

• Councilor Dean Peranteaux said the public should be re-invited to attend the city’s meetings when the 2024-25 budget and allocation of funds is being determined. “It is important for people to come and be present and learn the details,” he said. Peranteaux also said that the entire council “works in good faith to benefit our community and we want to see it succeed. We all take it to heart and support our community.”

• Council Member Mike Bailey said he attended the grand opening of the Central Wyoming College Rustler Ag and Equine Complex the last weekend of August. “It is a great addition to our community, it will be a vital part of our economy.”

Bailey also said, “we care, that’s why we are sitting here. We sit in these meetings two or three times a month to do our best to spend money wisely, take care of city employees and get things done the best way we can. This process goes slow on purpose. We have a process so the public has plenty of opportunity for input and tell us what they think into our decision making. Just like in everyday lives, we don’t get everything we want to have and we can’t give the people everything they want. All city employees need more money and we want to pay them the best we can, but we don’t have all the money we need,” he said. “Riverton is not alone in this issue, truck drivers, pilot shortages, we’re all fighting this battle. I can’t find enough convenience store employees myself. We have to do the best job that we can to create an environment that people want to work in. We are listening,” he said.

• Councilor Lindsey Cox said she had attended the Senior Citizens Endowment Fund meeting, but there was nothing major to report. She said the Senior Center is running smoothly.

• Council Member Karla Borders was not in attendance, but was excused.

• Councilor Kristy Salisbury had nothing to report.

• City Administrator Kyle Butterfield noted the city hated to see Jeff Smith retire because he provided a great service to the city. He noted Central Wyoming Regional Airport ended August with year-to-date total passenger boardings at 10,113. “It is the third year in a row to hit the 10,000 threshold. Last year we hit it in October, so I think we’re doing good things in that regard.”

• Mayor Hancock said the next meeting of the State Shooting Complex Task Force will be in Riverton on September 27th, but he didn’t know the location yet. “One thing people do well here is to support the things they believe in and tonight’s meeting is an example of that. We’re lucky to live here and have the freedoms we do.”

The meeting was adjourned at 11 p.m. on the nose.