December 27, 1926 – June 25, 2023

Lois Eleanor Henry, aged 96, died peacefully surrounded by family Monday morning, June 25, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to the services at Davis Funeral home in Riverton, Wy on June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.. Burial and reception to follow. A reception will be held at the Riverton Country Club after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the CWC Foundation in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St. in Riverton.

Lois was born on December 27, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was adopted by Otto and Clara Beckmann at the age of six weeks. She attended schools in Milwaukee, graduating 15th out of 240 in her class from Custer High School. Despite being the shortest person in class, Lois was the captain of many sports teams. After graduation, she attended Wisconsin University for a while, finishing her college education 51 years later at University of Wyoming at the age of 68. During her younger years, she attended radio school and was sent to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She married a military man and spent several years in Japan, having her first daughter, Kathleen (Tom) Glasscock, followed by Linda Vogel and Joan Vogel.

Lois worked most of her adult life starting at $1 per hour and working her way into management at Montgomery Ward. This is where she met and married Clifford Henry in 1972 and they spent their retirement years traveling the United States.

Lois enjoyed numerous clubs and organizations and maintained many friendships from these groups throughout the years, including her best friends, Nettie Weber and Pat Busch. She was a driven woman and continued passions of sewing, stamp collecting and reading until her death. She sewed hundreds of lap robes and pillows for the retirement centers, veterans, and shelters and still had several ongoing projects when she passed. Lois was very intelligent, and a member of Mensa. She passed her love for books and education on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Lois is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Henry, her parents, Otto and Clara Beckmann, her daughter, Joan Vogel, and her stepson, Gary (Beth) Henry.

She leaves behind her daughters Kathy (Tom Youtz) Glasscock and Linda Vogel, her grandchildren, Shawna (John) Powell, Stephanie (Rob) Lubianski, Sarah (Jeff) Hill, Dianna (Rick) High and Zach (Conrad) Vogel. Stepsons Gene (Diane) Henry, Robert (Loretta) Henry, and many wonderful step-grands.

