One of the largest soccer tournaments in the state took place this past weekend in Lander, allowing kids of all ages from around Fremont County to take on competition they typically might not. Some teams found success, some even more than others

EDIT: If you have any pictures you would like to add to this story, please email all photos to sports@wyotoday.com

Riverton’s 8U girls smiled with their medals after a phenomenal weekend (photo by Kelly Roseberry)

Riverton’s 10U boys celebrated after a strong two-day performance in the Lander Strikers Shbotout Tournament (photo by kelly Roseberry).

Riverton’s Hensley Nelson looked for the open pass against Sheridan (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Lander’s Thomas Maxon both helped their teams score and have fun during the weekend’s humongous tournament in Lander (photo by Shawn O’Brate).

Lander’s defense in their 14U team was stout all weekend long (photo by Shawn O’Brate).



Lander’s 8U co-ed team ended up taking first in their hometown against tough competition (photo by Kelly Roseberry).

Riverton’s 12U boys took second after a hard-fought weekend (photo by Kelly Roseberry).