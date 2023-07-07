Local teams face tough competition at Junior State Tournament

GREEN RIVER – This past weekend marked the end of the season for the Babe Ruth Baseball Junior league, a season filled with ups and downs for every team but especially for the Lander Lobos and the newly-founded Riverton White Sox baseball teams. But the state tournament is a place where underdogs can become champions and heavy favorites can slip and fall.

It all started on Thursday with Lander facing off against the Casper Valor Vikings at 1 p.m. From the beginning it was easy to see that Casper was simply on another level than anyone else, and it showed in their 30-0 victory over the Lobos’ junior team. The Lobos started off with three batters striking out, then went one-two-three in the second inning as well. After that the Valor Vikings had control and never relinquished it.

After that the Riverton White Sox faced off against the Cheyenne Express. Riverton did well early, getting three outs in three batters, and then they backed it up by getting two players on base but sadly they could not reach home before the third out. In the next inning the Sox finally got on the board with a single by Brenner Colman starting everything off.

Once the Sox put up three runs they returned to the mound and allowed some good hits, but only one run came out of it for Cheyenne. Unfortunately, the Express really found their groove in the fourth inning with an eight-run bombarding in the batter’s box and went up 9-3 on the Sox.

Riverton tried to get back into the game but only mustered one more run before the game was called. By the end of everything the Cheyenne team showed their experience and won 15-4, sending Riverton into the bottom bracket of play.

The Riverton White Sox finished their first season in Babe Ruth Baseball with a 1-2 tournament record (p/c Dave Jost)

Rock Springs’ Justin Milleman started off the next game against Riverton by getting on base through a walk and turned it into a run before Riverton was up to bat. The Sox wouldn’t score until the third inning thanks to Basyn Anderson running around the bases, then they scored their second run near the end thanks to a single by Aiden Lebrun. Riverton found themselves up 2-1 until the fourth inning when Rock Springs started to get on base more and more consistently.

Late in the game, the Spartans’ junior team exploded for five runs right before the end and carried the lead all the way till the final out, beating Riverton 8-2 to start the day.

Then, in the 3 p.m. time slot, Lander took on Gillette and once again saw nothing but run after run from the opposing team. It only took four innings, but Gillette ended up getting the victory 21-0 and keeping Lander from doing anything offensively.

Riverton then started the third day of play, Saturday, against the second Green River team and it was obvious that the White Sox were morning people from the very first batter. Even though the game was close for much of the first three innings, it never felt like Riverton was out of it and once Anderson crossed home plate in the third the Sox really got going.

A double by Colman truly helped the Sox get into their own groove late in the game too, motivating the team to put up three more runs in the fifth to help tie things back up at four runs a piece after the home team had been up 3-0 early in the game. Hit after hit kept coming for the Sox, eventually ending in their first win of the weekend by a score of 7-6.

So with the Sox ending the week, and the season, on a good note it was up to the Lobos to try and do the same. The Lobos ended Saturday’s games against Green River’s first team and although they finally found the scoreboard, they still lost by a score of 13-1 to end their season. More importantly, that game saw an ambulance on the field for local right fielder and shortstop Galeno Velarde.

Velarde was attempting to pick off a steal at second when the ball tipped off his glove into the right side of his temple, knocking him unconscious for a brief moment. He was immediately taken to the hospital in Green River and released later on in the evening, he’s now doing much better at home.

The Lobos’ Junior Team had an up and down season that ended with three straight losses in the tournament (p/c Carl Cote)

After Velarde was taken off the field the Lobos did not have enough players to continue the game, which would have been enough to end the game, but Green River’s sportsmanship and friendliness on their home field shined through like a sunrise over the mountain.

“The whole tournament ended on a positive note,” Green River’s Mary Conley said about the final Lander and Green River game. “Several kids offered to finish the game with [Lander] and Payton Drany ended up switching teams … he played his heart out for them.”

Once the sportsmanship and the game ended it was time to head home for Lander, not knowing that even worse news resided back in Fremont County with the news that their head coach David Rees had suddenly passed away Sunday afternoon. At the end of the weekend both Riverton and Lander could not soundly call themselves champions, but they both played with strength and resiliency that showed through in every game.

Casper ended up winning the tournament and state title in a back-and-forth game against Cheyenne on Sunday, giving the Valor Vikings the championship and ending their weekend 4-0. This weekend the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament takes place in Casper where the Lobos’ senior team will be looking to make it to their fifth-straight championship game and become back-to-back state champions.

By: Shawn O’Brate