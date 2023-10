Fremont and Hot Springs County High School Cross Country athletes made the State Cross Country Teams in their respective classes.

Class 2A Girls: Dia’onna Posey of Wyoming Indian and Jayda Griffin of Thermopolis

Class 2A Boys: Heeyeiniitou Monroe, and Coltn SunRhodes of Wyoming Indian plus Jadeth Elder of Thermopolis

Class 3A Girls: Ameya Eddy of Lander Valley

Class 3A Boys: Diego Lobatos of Lander Valley and Kaden Chatfield of Riverton.

See the entire lists below. Congratulations!