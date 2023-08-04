Local players join forces for first place

THORNTON, COLO. – It was long hot weekend in Thornton, Colo., for local high school girls basketball team WY Mambacitas in the IHOOPNATION LLC Summer Finale. The team is comprised of senior Kiara Friday (LVHS), sophomore Hayden Goggles (LVHS), sophomore Breana Lincoln (LVHS), senior Amanda Jenkins (Wind River HS), freshman Madisyn Arneach (Wind River HS), freshman Delaney Gambler (Wind River HS), and senior Ronessa Sazue (Crow Creek HS, S.D.). Unable to make the trip was sophomore center Addelyn Anderson (LVHS).

The girls competed in the high school Gold division. The first game was against the Colorado 76ers in a 35-23 win. Saturday pool play continued as they collected wins against Zia Sports Academy N.M. (32-15), 55 buckets (35-22), and ONE UP (46-14) who both hail from Texas. The Mambacitas rolled in each game using exceptional team rebounding, and aggressive defense creating easy transition buckets. Early Sunday morning they faced the undefeated Classic Hoops out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Classic Hoops posed the first challenge of many with their great team size and quickness. The game quickly turned into a slugfest with each team throwing haymakers and matching shot for shot as the score teetered back and forth throughout the first three and a half quarters. The Mambacitas responded well to their first taste of adversity on the weekend and closed the game out attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line to come away with a 30-23 victory. The tournament bracket was set and the Mambacitas received a bye with their first tournament game time at 5 p.m.

The girls were locked in and ready for a strong finish to their goal of winning the tournament.

Semifinals opponent ONE UP came out guns blazing, hitting shot after shot and moving the ball exceptionally well and held a four-point margin for most of the half. Mamabcitas battled and clawed their way back into the game down at halftime 14-15. The third quarter got away and ONE UP put up eight points as they continued their hot shooting. The lead was cut to six at the start of the fourth, with the intense pesky defense by the Mambacitas starting to stifle the opponent; and little by little the momentum shifted. Down only four points with three minutes left on the clock, the pressure was too much for ONE UP and they turned the ball over possession after possession. Senior Sazue, Goggles and Lincoln all come up with clutch free throws down the stretch, and the Mambacitas retook the lead for good and eeked out a three-point win.

Fast forward to 830 p.m. when they once again matched up with Classic Hoops as they won their own four-point battle in their semifinal game.

Championship Sunday was played at a miserably hot Thornton High School with no air conditioning. Injuries and fatigue had piled up on the Mambacitas as Classic jumped out to a 14-1 lead. Tensions were high on the court, bench and stands but once again the girls rose to the occasion and chipped away at the lead each quarter behind gutsy rebounding and defense from Friday, Sazue and Goggles.

Classic Hoops’ lead dwindled to just two points entering the final frame, with each team trading buckets the next six minutes. Freshmen Arneach and Gambler provided solid reserve minutes, along with relentless on ball pressure from senior guard Jenkins. They tied with 2:30 on the clock, and timely plays from Lincoln and Sazue gave the Mambacitas a four-point lead. Classic answered with one more layup of their own as clock management started from the team from the Wind River Indian Reservation. Clutch free throws from Goggles sealed the deal as the WY MAMBACITAS came away with a well earned, hard nosed victory 36-32.

Championships are not won alone; every player puts their stamp on the game in a true full true team effort. This team embodies that philosophy with this being their second championship of the summer. Concentration is high on improving and getting better as they look to carry that into their respective teams’ seasons.

In their huddle, life lessons are taught just as much as the plays they run. Through the highs and lows they continue to push forward while navigating life as teenagers and young adults just as they do playing the game they love. Nothing in life that is worth it comes easy!

BY: Star Friday