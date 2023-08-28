Local Man to Prison for Child Abuse of his Kids and Grandkids

A 44-year-old Fort Washakie man, Denver Lee John, Sr., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for

abusing his children and stepchildren. The sentence was imposed on August 21, 2023, by U.S.

District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne.

According to the evidence and court documents, defendant John physically and mentally abused

his children and the children of his now ex-wife over several years. The abuse included punching,

pulling hair, throwing children against the wall, throwing tools and other objects at the children,

and striking a child so hard that the child could not sit for days. On one occasion, the defendant

severely burned a child’s hand by holding it on a stovetop burner. On another occasion, the

defendant threw a screwdriver at a child which lodged in the child’s head. Defendant John also

threatened to separate a child from the family if that child told anyone what John was doing.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian

Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.