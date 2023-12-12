Local Man Indicted on Federal Assault Charges

Julien Antelope, 21, of Fort Washakie was arraigned on Dec. 8 for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm; assault resulting in serious bodily injury; and using, carrying, or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Antelope pleaded not guilty. A trial has been set for Feb. 12, 2024, before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

Antelope was detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office. If convicted, Antelope faces 10 years to life in prison, three to five years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.