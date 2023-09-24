Local Football: Cougars, Wolverines, Rams Earn Big wins

The Wind River Cougars knocked off number one Big Piney in 1A-9 Man action at Pavillion, The Riverton Wolverines made it three in a row over Rawlins and captured their first win for new head coach Mike Lenhart, and the Dubois Rams ran away from Farson-Eden in weekend high school football action. See all the scores below:
Source: WyoTodayMedia and Wyopreps.com
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 21
Class 1A-9 Man
#4 Wind River 28 #1 Big Piney 2 – Cougars returned the 2nd half kick-off for a TD. Wind River’s Frederick with a 76-yard INT return TD.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Cody JV 52 1A-9 Man Riverside 40 – the game is not officially counted in the standings.
Friday, Sept. 22
Class 4A
#1 Cheyenne East 68 Rock Springs 7
#4 Natrona County 49 Cheyenne South 9
#5 Campbell County 56 Kelly Walsh 16
Cheyenne Central 16 Laramie 0
#2 Sheridan 41 #3 Thunder Basin 12
Class 3A
#1 Cody 46 Jackson 14
#3 Powell 44 Green River 3
#4 Buffalo 41 Lander 0
Riverton 42 Rawlins 14
#5 Douglas 20 Worland 14
#2 Star Valley 28 Evanston 9
Class 2A
#1 Mountain View 31 #5 Lyman 8
#2 Tongue River 54 Newcastle 7
#3 Big Horn 32 Torrington 27
Upton-Sundance 36 Burns 16
#4 Lovell 51 Pinedale 6
Cokeville 28 Kemmerer 7
Wheatland 50 Glenrock 0
Class 1A-9 Man
Lusk 8 #3 Southeast 6
#2 Pine Bluffs 46 Moorcroft 0
Saratoga 54 Guernsey-Sunrise 8
#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35 Wright 27
Greybull 67 Wyoming Indian 6
Riverside 1 St. Stephens 0 – forfeit win
Class 1A-6 Man
#4 Dubois 60 #5 Farson-Eden 14
#3 Burlington 54 Meeteetse 26
#2 Encampment 77 H.E.M. 6
Kaycee 60 Midwest 12
Out-of-State Opponent
Rich County, UT 20 2A Thermopolis 8
Saturday, Sept. 23
Class 1A-9 Man
Rocky Mountain 24 Shoshoni 7
Class 1A-6 Man
#1 Little Snake River 61 Casper Christian 8
Hulett 54 Ten Sleep 13