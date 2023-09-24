Sunday, September 24, 2023

Local Football: Cougars, Wolverines, Rams Earn Big wins

The Wind River Cougars knocked off number one Big Piney in 1A-9 Man action at Pavillion, The Riverton Wolverines made it three in a row over Rawlins and captured their first win for new head coach Mike Lenhart, and the Dubois Rams ran away from Farson-Eden in weekend high school football action. See all the scores below:

Source: WyoTodayMedia and Wyopreps.com

Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 21

Class 1A-9 Man

#4 Wind River 28 #1 Big Piney 2 – Cougars returned the 2nd half kick-off for a TD. Wind River’s Frederick with a 76-yard INT return TD.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Cody JV 52 1A-9 Man Riverside 40 – the game is not officially counted in the standings.

 
Friday, Sept. 22

Class 4A 

#1 Cheyenne East 68 Rock Springs 7 

#4 Natrona County 49 Cheyenne South 9 

#5 Campbell County 56 Kelly Walsh 16 

Cheyenne Central 16 Laramie 0 

#2 Sheridan 41 #3 Thunder Basin 12 

Class 3A

 #1 Cody 46 Jackson 14 

#3 Powell 44 Green River 3 

#4 Buffalo 41 Lander 0 

Riverton 42 Rawlins 14 

 #5 Douglas 20 Worland 14 

 #2 Star Valley 28 Evanston 9 

Class 2A

 #1 Mountain View 31 #5 Lyman 8 

#2 Tongue River 54 Newcastle 7 

 #3 Big Horn 32 Torrington 27 

Upton-Sundance 36 Burns 16 

#4 Lovell 51 Pinedale 6 

Cokeville 28 Kemmerer 7 

 Wheatland 50 Glenrock 0 

Class 1A-9 Man

 Lusk 8 #3 Southeast 6 

 #2 Pine Bluffs 46 Moorcroft 0 

Saratoga 54 Guernsey-Sunrise 8  

 #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35 Wright 27   

 Greybull 67 Wyoming Indian 6 

Riverside 1 St. Stephens 0 – forfeit win 

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Dubois 60 #5 Farson-Eden 14 

#3 Burlington 54 Meeteetse 26 

#2 Encampment 77 H.E.M. 6 

Kaycee 60 Midwest 12

Out-of-State Opponent

Rich County, UT 20 2A Thermopolis 8

 
Saturday, Sept. 23

Class 1A-9 Man

Rocky Mountain 24 Shoshoni 7 

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Little Snake River 61 Casper Christian 8 

Hulett 54 Ten Sleep 13 