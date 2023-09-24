Local Football: Cougars, Wolverines, Rams Earn Big wins

The Wind River Cougars knocked off number one Big Piney in 1A-9 Man action at Pavillion, The Riverton Wolverines made it three in a row over Rawlins and captured their first win for new head coach Mike Lenhart, and the Dubois Rams ran away from Farson-Eden in weekend high school football action. See all the scores below:

Source: WyoTodayMedia and Wyopreps.com

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 21

Class 1A-9 Man

#4 Wind River 28 #1 Big Piney 2 – Cougars returned the 2nd half kick-off for a TD. Wind River’s Frederick with a 76-yard INT return TD.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Cody JV 52 1A-9 Man Riverside 40 – the game is not officially counted in the standings.

Friday, Sept. 22

Class 4A

#1 Cheyenne East 68 Rock Springs 7

#4 Natrona County 49 Cheyenne South 9

#5 Campbell County 56 Kelly Walsh 16

Cheyenne Central 16 Laramie 0

#2 Sheridan 41 #3 Thunder Basin 12

Class 3A

#1 Cody 46 Jackson 14

#3 Powell 44 Green River 3

#4 Buffalo 41 Lander 0

Riverton 42 Rawlins 14

#5 Douglas 20 Worland 14

#2 Star Valley 28 Evanston 9

Class 2A

#1 Mountain View 31 #5 Lyman 8

#2 Tongue River 54 Newcastle 7

#3 Big Horn 32 Torrington 27

Upton-Sundance 36 Burns 16

#4 Lovell 51 Pinedale 6

Cokeville 28 Kemmerer 7

Wheatland 50 Glenrock 0

Class 1A-9 Man

Lusk 8 #3 Southeast 6

#2 Pine Bluffs 46 Moorcroft 0

Saratoga 54 Guernsey-Sunrise 8

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35 Wright 27

Greybull 67 Wyoming Indian 6

Riverside 1 St. Stephens 0 – forfeit win

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Dubois 60 #5 Farson-Eden 14

#3 Burlington 54 Meeteetse 26

#2 Encampment 77 H.E.M. 6

Kaycee 60 Midwest 12

Out-of-State Opponent

Rich County, UT 20 2A Thermopolis 8

Saturday, Sept. 23

Class 1A-9 Man

Rocky Mountain 24 Shoshoni 7

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Little Snake River 61 Casper Christian 8

Hulett 54 Ten Sleep 13







