July 16, 1938 – August 22, 2023

Lloyd Lynn “Cap” Hartman passed away at his family home on August 22, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Riverton, Wyoming, on July 16, 1938, to Lloyd Michael Hartman (Barney) and Yvonne Larson, Cap was the first of four siblings: Cap, Lyle, Jim, and Sue.

Growing up in Riverton, Wyoming, with his parents and siblings, he was often found at the family grocery business in the current A.D Martin building, stocking shelves and carrying groceries for customers. He attended St. Stephen’s High School and started a career in the oilfield following the early death of his mother. He spent one year in a junior seminary in California and entered the novitiate in New Jersey for a year before enlisting in the Navy. While stationed in Virginia, he met his first wife, Joan Levelis, and had four children: Joey, Cappy, Shannon, and Lisa. Together, they lived in Virginia and eventually settled in California. He met his second wife, Maria Ramos, married and had a son, Trinidad. After separating, he remained in California for several years.

By chance, as Cap completed a drywall contract in California, he lost his heart to the house caretaker, Mercedes Carrillo. After finding the love of his life, and following a brief courtship, they married. They have celebrated 43 loving years together. Eventually, Cap settled back home in Riverton, Wyoming, with a growing family of six: Angie, Yvonne, Molly, Cappy, Holly, and Josh.

During the summers, Cap loved spending time with his family. Together, they enjoyed camping, cutting wood, and fishing. An active member of the local Gun Show and longtime gun collector, he found a home working in the gun department at Hartman’s Sporting Goods. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. During his downtime, he enjoyed Western and Action movies and had a preference for country music. He was a man with a Big Heart and was always lending a helping hand.

Cap had many different careers over his lifetime. He worked in Wall Street as a stockbroker after the Navy and alongside his father at Hartman’s Sporting Goods in Riverton, Wyoming. He retired following a 12-year caretaker position for a good friend.

A “Jack of all Trades.”, he was a skilled drywaller, plumber, lumberjack, and several other skills that made him a great resource and help to us all.

He is survived by his wife, Mercedes Hartman; his children, Joey Hartman, Lloyd Lynn Hartman, Lisa Aryes, Shanonn Poulos, Trinidad Hartman, Angelica Hartman, Yvonne Hartman, Molly Hartman, Lloyd Michael Hartman, Holly Post, Joshua Hartman, and his siblings, Lyle Hartman, Michael James Hartman, and Susan Hartman, many nieces and nephews and a legacy of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A rosary will be held on Thursday August 24th @ 7:00 p.m. at St Margaret’s. Funeral Service being held on Friday August 25th @11:00 am at St Margaret’s and internment is being taken place at Mountain View Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held at St. Margarets after internment.